Tears Flow At Waakye Funeral

The mortal remains of popular actor Stephen Prince Yawson otherwise known as Waakye was laid to rest over the weekend.

This was after his funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday.

The late actor died at the 37 Military Hospital in early August 2022, at the age of 65.

Waakye featured in several prominent Ghanaian movies and was ordained a Reverend Minister in 2021.

His funeral was graced by several movie stakeholders, including David Dontoh, Maame Dokono, Adwoa Smart and a host of others. Adwoa Smart and Maame Dokono couldn’t hold their tears while they filed pass Waakye’s body. It was indeed a sad moment.

Waakye until his sad demise was one of the household names from the 90s who graced TV screens.

He brought happiness to Ghanaian homes via his performances on TV Theatres and in the Akan Drama series.

Known for his roles in movies such as Diabolo and Babina, he was indeed a talent that won’t be forgotten.