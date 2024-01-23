Salah Leaves AFCON For Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool for treatment on his posterior injury, after watching Egypt complete their group fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals against Cape Verde Islands in Abidjan, Ivory Coast yesterday.

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) confirmed he will continue his treatment at his club as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had suggested earlier on Sunday following their 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth.

Egypt, however, still hope Salah could play a role at the tournament.

“We are hoping to catch him in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in case of qualification,” the EFA said in a statement.

Salah picked up the injury against Ghana on Thursday and no time scale has yet been given on the recovery. Salah faced the media on Saturday in the Ivory Coast but sidestepped any questions over the severity of the injury.

Klopp had said earlier in the day that he expected Salah to return to Liverpool to go through his rehab or at least work with the medical staff.

“That’s the plan,” Klopp said. “However long he is out, it probably makes sense for everybody to [rehab] with us [in Liverpool] or with our people. That’s the plan. If that’s written in stone already, I don’t know.”

Klopp said he spoke with Salah on the night of the injury and added that since then any contact has been with the Liverpool medical staff. And if Salah recovers quickly, then he could yet return to AFCON to help Egypt, Klopp said.

“I’m not a doctor,” Klopp said. “I would say if Egypt qualifies for the final then probably yes. Ivory Coast, I’m sure it’s a wonderful country, but we have no people from us there. They have people who have to take care of the players who are playing.”

Salah said Saturday of the injury: “I am happy to be here, my injury is still there but the most important thing is to speak about the game. We have great players, a great team and we just need to fight and see what is going to happen.”