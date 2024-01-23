Eleven Excel At Ghana Sports Excellence Awards

Afeafa Nfojoh

Eleven sporting personalities were adjudged ‘Exceptional’ at the global event, Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards 2023, held at the British Council in Accra last December.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, SV Waldhof Mannheim 07’s Charles Jesaja Herrmann, and Black Queens’ head coach, Nora Hauptle emerged Exceptional Sports Administrator, Rising to the Challenge, Exceptional Diasporan Male Athlete and Exceptional Expat Coach, respectively.

Also honoured on the occasion were Great Britain’s sprinter, Annie Tagoe, Ragin Cajuns’ Brock Appiah and Atlanta Dream’s Laeticia Amihere, who came up as Exceptional Diasporan Break-Out Star, Exceptional Diasporan Youth Athlete and Exceptional Diasporan Female Athlete, in that order.

Media General’s Afeafa Nfojoh and Bill Eshun received honours as Exceptional Media Productions Genius and Exceptional Emerging Sports Journo, whilst Graphic Communications Group’s Beatrice Laryea was awarded as Exceptional Sports Journo.

Black Stars’ and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Accra City Hotel were named Exceptional Break-Out Star and Exceptional Hospitality Firm.

Founded by Hallmark Plus, the Annual Ghana Sports Excellence 2023 was made possible by Ethiopian Airlines, Socca Box, Mulik, Parmalat, Nacional Cookie, Ocean Spray, among others.

It is an important element of the event to unveil individuals and organisations that

have historically been reluctant to showcase their achievements.

The winners were therefore selected through an independent judging process under the direction of a chief reviewer.

From The Sports Desk