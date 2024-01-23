OB Amoah Withdraws From Akuapem South Parliamentary Race

Osei Bonsu Amoah

In a surprise move, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akuapem South constituency, Osei Bonsu Amoah commonly known as OB Amoah, has announced his withdrawal as a candidate for the upcoming Parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This decision comes as a shock, especially since OB Amoah had previously declared that he would not seek a fourth term and gone ahead to file his nomination forms to contest the race with other contestants in the primary scheduled for this weekend.

However, sources suggest that his decision to contest again emerged following indications that Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, was likely to enter the race.

As per party rules, the MCE cannot contest when there is a sitting MP running for the seat.

In a formal letter addressed to the General Secretary and other authorities in the NPP, the candidate officially communicated his decision to withdraw from the constituency race.

He cited the Public Elections Regulations of 2016, C.1. 94, and respectfully requested that his name be deleted from the ballot paper for the forthcoming election.

The withdrawal notice has triggered speculation and raised numerous questions about the circumstances surrounding the candidate’s decision. While the candidate did not provide further explanation in his letter, political analysts are already speculating about potential reasons behind this sudden U-turn, citing a possible support a particular candidate in the race.

By Vincent Kubi