Massive Turnout @ Musicians Forum In Kumasi

The Musicians’ Organisation Global (MUSIGLO) last Friday held its first major forum on the theme “Thriving and Not Just Surviving” to update musicians on its activities and also discuss matters of interest to the sector.

The forum, which took place at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi, covered important topics influencing the development of the music industry and aimed to advise aspiring musicians on how to succeed in the industry.

The forum’s primary goals were to promote Ghanaian music internationally and provide a venue for musicians to come together and discuss the direction of the music industry.

Itis in line with the vision of MUSIGLO to work to ensure that Ghanaian music stakeholders acquire basic skills in music, to enable them meet the challenges in the industry.

The highly anticipated forum proved to be a fantastic social event for industry participants, drawing in a number of artistes and their managers, producers, and other industry experts from Kumasi and the surrounding areas.

At the forum, musicians from the Ashanti Region welcomed MUSIGLO and expressed their happiness with its establishment, as well as their belief that it will help foster a healthy music sector.

Aiming to provide musicians with income security, the initiatives of MUSIGLO include the Musicians’ Solidarity Fund and the Musicians’ Pension Scheme.

Speaking during the forum, MUSIGLO President, Mrs. Deborah Freeman, lamented the absence of sound policies that would support a flourishing music industry.

According to her, the event is a component of the MUSIGLO leadership’s capacity-building initiatives, which aim to enhance musicians’ overall and member-specific abilities to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving music market.

She encouraged musicians to push harder for their socio-economic rights and welfare, which is at the heart of MUSIGLO’s existence.

Renowned gospel music producer, John Mensah Sarpong, who has produced for the likes of Kwaku Gyesi, Ama Boahemaa, and Stella Dugan, was among resource persons who spoke at the forum.

John Sarpong, who used the opportunity to educate musicians on copyright issues, urged upcoming musicians to develop ways of building a unique identity and originality.

He pledged his support and commitment to MUSIGLO in educating musicians on their intellectual rights and add-ons that have been taken for granted to the detriment of musicians.

Nana Aboagye Dacosta, a veteran musician who chaired the forum, encouraged musicians to do well in composing good music which will shoot them in the international scene with the support of MUSIGLO.

By George Clifford Owusu