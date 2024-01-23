Davido Sells Out O2 Arena

Award-winning Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has again sold out the iconic O2 Arena in London, ahead of his concert on January 28, 2024.

This was confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by The O2, which said that the multi-award-winning Afrobeats star has sold out the famous arena.

Davido will hold his headline event at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena on January 28, 2024, as part of his “Timeless Tour”.

Davido’s O2 Arena performance will be his second victorious return to the historic venue, after becoming the first Nigerian solo artiste to sell out the 20,000-capacity arenain 2019.

The tour began in 2023 following the release of Davido’s record-breaking fourth album, ‘Timeless’.

Davido’s ambitions, however, go beyond sold-out arenas. The musician has been nominated for three Grammys: Best African Song Performance (‘Unavailable’), Best Global Song Performance (‘Feel’), and Best Global Album (‘Timeless’). If Davido wins, these awards will be a watershed moment for Afrobeats, propelling him even farther into the international spotlight.

Since the album’s release, ‘Timeless’ has continued to receive millions of streams across various music platforms.