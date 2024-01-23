Yannel Is Ghana’s Most Photogenic

Twenty-two-year-old Ghanaian model Vera Yanney, also known as Yannel, made history as the first-ever model to win the maiden edition of Ghana’s Most Photogenic, a TV3 reality show.

Yannel received a cash prize of GH¢10,000, a trip abroad, spa treatment from JM Salon and Spa, a feature in a magazine and brand ambassadorial deal with Media General as well as make-up products.

The other four finalists; Aku Yayra, Yenu, Saraphina Fafali and Blaq Angela walked away with GH¢3,000 each, make-up products, a local trip to be sponsored by Adansi Travels and products from Pepsodent.

The criteria for awarding all finalists was a 60 percent score from judges based on performances by the finalists for the night in addition to a 40 percent vote from the public.

The current Queen of Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Selorm, graced the event which also had amazing performances from Edem, Abiana, Lali X Lola and winner of Mentor season 12, BynoAyomi.

The night of the finale was filled with a series of modelling and display of fashion from various designers including Afriken by Nana, Eugene d’wise, Sam’s Collection, Bebelino Garments and Ragueldeh.

The judges for the night were Rodney Quarcoo, a photographer, philanthropist and model, Victoria Michaels and Josh, a model.

The contest, which begun with 12 contestants, had only five finalists battling it out at the grand finale which was held on Saturday, January 20 at the World Trade Centre, Accra.

Launched in November last year, TV3‘s Ghana’s Most Photogenic programme was designed to discover young and aspiring female models with exceptional talents.

After an extensive audition at the premises of Media General, only 12 models out of the many young models were selected to compete in the pageant.

All 12 contestants were subsequently provided with photogenic tasks such as the Commercial, Bridal, Bathtub, Christmas and ‘Hawk the Walk’ shoots, leaving only five finalists.