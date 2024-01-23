BOST Thanks God In All-White Service

Matthew Opoku Prempeh (behind), Edwin Provencal and other officials cutting the anniversary cake

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), last Saturday held its 30th anniversary and thanksgiving service to thank God for His blessings and guidance over the last three decades.

The 30th anniversary celebration, which began with a thanksgiving service at the Anglican Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Accra, brought together management and staff of various departments of the company across the country.

Clad in white, the management led by the Managing Director (MD), Edwin Provencal, could not hold their joy but to dance to the ecstatic moment with medleys such as ‘Asem papa bi a mate’, ‘W’amamani agye’, ‘Nyame w’adom’ among others.

Delivering the sermon on the theme “Thanksgiving Matters,” the Anglican Bishop of Accra, Right Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Mensah Torto admonished Christians not to give up in giving thanks to God.

He asked the management not to forget their beginnings when the company was fraught with challenges and emulate the example of the only leper in the scriptures found to have offered thanksgiving to God among other nine after receiving healing from God.

The MD of BOST, on behalf of the board and staff, also presented a thanksgiving donation of GH¢500,000 towards the renovation of one of the blocks of Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School (HOTCASS).

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in his remarks, commended the management and board of the company for its achievement in turning the fortunes of the company in the last few years to help meet the development challenges facing the country.

He said, “It pleases the heart and mind that the Board and Directors and Management of the company have over the last few years turned the company around. Through their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. BOST, your hard work, dedication have not gone unnoticed. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will continue to achieve great things and build a better future for a beloved nation.”

He was also hopeful that the role played by BOST in the implementation of government’s gold for oil policy would continue to yield more positive results while they work together to drive the energy transition to ensure the emerging need of the economy get fairly stemmed on the excellence of the company.

As part of the celebrations, some dedicated former and current staff were awarded for their significant contribution towards the growth of the company since its establishment on December 29, 1993.

Among them was the founding managing director and former Minister of Energy, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, founding board members and founding staff members.

Others include General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, first BOST transporter, depot managers, TSL, Agricole Engineering Services, and ICU.

Also present was the Board Chairman, Ekow Hackman, a representative of the Ga Mantse, Nii Ahene III, Paramount Chief of Abola, among several other dignitaries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah