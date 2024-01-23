Club 824 Donates To Samira Bodyguard’s

Dr. Tanimu presenting the money to Alhassan Mumuni as other members of Club 824 look on

Club 824, a pro-Bawumia for President grouping, has made a donation of an unspecified amount of money to the family of the late Fuseni Mumuni, Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia’s bodyguard who died recently in a motor accident.

The donation was presented by Chairman of Club 824 supported by other members at the National Mosque last Sunday during the Islamic prayers for the soul of the deceased.

The money was received by the twin brother of the deceased, Alhassan Mumuni, who is part of the security detail of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chairman of the grouping, which is made up of professionals, Architect Dr. Tanimu Osuman, who presented the money, said he was pleased that the Vice President and his spouse would cater for the kids of the deceased’s education up to tertiary level.