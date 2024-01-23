81 Military Personnel Complete Drill, Military Police Courses

Some of the graduates

Eighty one military personnel have completed a 13-week Basic Military Police and Drill and Duties Courses at the Ghana Air Force Recruits Training School, Takoradi.

The maiden courses at the recruits school ended on a colourful note.

Thirty-eight personnel did the Military police course and they comprised 13 females and 25 males, drawn from the various Bases of the Ghana Air Force.

The remaining 43 personnel drawn from the Ghana Air Force and Army, 41 males and two females completed the Drill and Duties Course.

Air Commodore Frank Kobla Kudoh, Deputy Staff Officer, Administration, Ghana Air Force Headquarters who was the reviewing officer at the graduating parade congratulated the personnel for their exceptional commitment throughout the training.

He mentioned that the courses aligned with the Chief of the Air Staff’s vision of having a smart Air Force Drill Instructors that would train and instill leadership skills in personnel to perform their respective tasks.

“One unique feature of this graduation ceremony is the fact that it presents two sides of the same coin.

The Drill and Duties course equips you and makes you custodians of discipline in our noble institution whilst the Basic Military Police course equips you with skills to operate as law enforcement officers,” he told the graduates.

He continued “Without a doubt, these are the two essential ingredients needed to keep a smart Air Force as envisioned by the Chief of the Air Staff”.

Air Commodore Kudoh, therefore, urged the graduates to see their roles as complementing each other and work in unison to achieve the needed synergy in bringing the vision to fruition.

He pointed out that as pioneers of the courses, their leadership would shape the future of the programmes.

“So embrace the responsibility that comes with being the first and let your actions speak to the dedication and excellence that defines the Air Force Drill and Duties, and the Basic Military Police Courses”.

Sergeant (SGT) Obeng Afua Sandra Konadu, from the Air Force Base, Accra, emerged the Overall Best Student of the Drill and Duties Course while Sgt Antwi Bismark and Sgt Osafo Yaw Samuel, also from the Air Force Base, Accra, were second and third best students, respectively.

Lance Corporal Baah-Aba Yornam Matilda, Air Force Base, Tamale, won the Chief of Air Staff’s Award for emerging the Overall Best student of the Basic Military Police Course.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi