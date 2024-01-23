Ashie Wins Odododiodioo NDC Primaries

Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie after the elections

Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie has won the Odododiodioo constituency primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which took place on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

He polled 1,209 votes, while his rival, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, garnered 952 votes out of the 2,161 total votes cast.

The election witnessed the participation of over 2100 NDC delegates from the constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The election faced a temporary setback as an injunction was filed by disqualified parliamentary aspirant Michael Nii Yarboi Anan.

However, Mr. Anan’s interlocutory injunction application was dismissed by the court.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, confirmed the court’s decision on January 19, 2024, stating that the dismissal of the interlocutory injunction application has paved the way for the party to proceed with the electoral processes.

A Daily Guide Report