SalahFest 22: Fadama Zongo Takes Home Cow, Bragging Rights

Fadama Zongo has brought pride to the office of the National Chief Imam after winning the prized cow at the just-ended ‘Salah Food Fest’ cooking contest, organised by Happy98.9FM.

Fadama Zongo, represented by team Insha Allah, proved that they had the blessings of not only Allah, but that of the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as they beat competition from other Zongo communities in the capital to win the coveted prize.

Muzlifa Sumaila, Forzia Nabil and Amina Shaibu Abass; team members of Insha Allah group prepared the rich signature delicacy of the Muslim community, Lagba (Tuo Zaafi made with Royal Aroma Fortified Rice). They prepared three different soups; ayoyo, dried okra and kuka to be dished with the Lagba.

The lingering aroma of their food around the Fadama lorry park and its environs and the tastiness of their food were not the only criteria for selecting them as winners. The judges commended the team for their novelty, hygiene, cooking technique and above all the iconic presentation of their finished meal.

The team, which was elated by the victory, gave praise to Allah for assuring their win and the entire Fadama community for showing up to support them. They called on Happy FM to keep organising contests of this kind to not only give them bragging rights but to build long-lasting bonds amongst the Zongo communities.

Programmes Manager for Happy 98.9 FM, Elwood Mantey, praised the various teams for showing up and engaging in a healthy competition. To him, there is no other way to display sportsmanship and unity than through cooking.

“We decided to take this year’s edition a notch higher by organising zonal contest in four communities after which the winners qualified for the grand finale being experienced today. “Mini competitions were held in Nima, Kasoa, Tema and Abeka. What you see today is only the concluding part of a three-month campaign with the objective of bringing unity among Zongo communities and showcasing the rich culture and cooking habits of Muslims,” he disclosed.

The 2022 ‘Salah Food Fest’ cooking contest was graced by the Deputy Chief Imam, Mallam Minuru Danalfa, Personal Assistant to the Chief Imam, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo and the Head of Protocol for the Chief Imam, Abdul Latif Salam.

The 2022 ‘Happy FM Salah Food Fest’ contest was sponsored by HD+ (FeeliFeeli Experience), Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, Royal Aroma Fortified Rice, Bigoo Drinks and Cedar Bakes.