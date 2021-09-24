SALL District Assembly To Be Inaugurated In Weeks – Dan Botwe

Dan Botwe

Bating any unforeseen obstacles, the Guan District which comprises Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) Traditional Areas in the Oti region will be inaugurated in a few weeks.

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe announced recent media interactions in Accra.

This assurance seems to douse the hue and cry over the long delay in operationalizing the Guan district and constituency.

After the creation of the Oti region out of the then Volta Region. Eight administrative districts were automatically created except the SALL enclave which was carved from the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region. So, although the SALL enclave became a part of the Oti region, it has not had a functioning administrative district since 2019.

Attempts to put the area under the Jasikan District on a temporary basis was fiercely resisted by the residents who insisted that they will either be on their own or remain under Hohoe Municipality.

Although a legislative Instrument subsequently put the SALL enclave under Jasikan for both Administrative and Electoral purposes, the residents have not been happy about it. The Paramount Chief of the Santrokofi, Nana Letsabi has consistently insisted that the delay in inaugurating the Guan district was bad for the area; as development has stalled.

However, reacting to these concerns, Mr. Dan Botwe, the Local Government Minister assured that the Guan District will be officially inaugurated in the coming weeks to put the area on the path of development.

He narrated that the government has not abandoned the area as is being claimed by some propagandists, instead, a lot of work has been ongoing in the background to ensure a smooth inauguration.

There have been constant consultations with key stakeholders and residents on the best way forward. In fact some have offered properties to be used as temporary offices when the district is inaugurated, he noted.

“As you know, in 2020 the legislative Instrument that sets up the Guan District reached maturity in Parliament. You just don’t create an Assembly then it starts functioning. There should be an inauguration of the Assembly.”

“We have to send furniture, do the installation, some adjustments will have to be made and all that. As soon as that is done, the Assembly will be inaugurated. I’m sure in a matter of weeks the inauguration will be done,” he revealed.

Mr. Botwe further stated that a consensus has been reached among the chiefs of the SALL area and an eminent statesman, Dr. Obed Asamoah for the inaugural ceremony.

The Local Government Service has been tasked to start recruitment and posting of personnel to the district. On the issue of the District Chief Executive (DCE), the Okere MP noted that the President will nominate someone after the district has been inaugurated to operate.

Currently, the Guan District consists of 13 electoral areas and will be the 261st District in Ghana when inaugurated by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the coming weeks.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)