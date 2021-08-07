Samia, COSUA Congratulate Hasmal Ladies

Samia Nkrumah and Sarfo Abebrese (R)

Ghana’s chapter of the Coalition of Supporters’ Unions of Africa (COSUA), has sent a congratulatory message to Hasaacas (Hasmal) Ladies for winning the WAFU Championship to qualify for the CAF Champions League slated for Egypt later this year.

A release signed by the President of COSUA, Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese, indicated that their life patron, Samia Nkrumah,

the only daughter of Ghana’s late first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has commended the team highly for lifting the flag of Ghana high in the Cote d’Ivoire championship.

The Hasmal Ladies beat River Angels of Nigeria 3-1 in the final of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League in Abidjan last Thursday.

According to lawyer Sarfo Abebrese, Samia Nkrumah, who recently joined COSUA as a Life Patron, was elated by the performance of Ghana’s representatives in the tournament and has pledged her support for the team in the upcoming CAF Champions League in Egypt.

In a statement of congratulations, COSUA paid tribute to the coaching staff, the playing body and the management team of Hasaacas Ladies for defying all odds and surmounting incredible obstacles to bring such joy to Ghanaians by this singular feat.

The statement said, “COSUA is especially elated by the inspiration you have hereby given to Ghanaian youth, especially the young ladies of this country, to believe in themselves and their God-given talents to make a difference for themselves, their communities and the nation as a whole,” and pledged COSUA’s support for the team to dominate in Africa in the CAF Champions League in Egypt in the coming months.

From The Sports Desk