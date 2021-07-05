Samia Joins COSUA As Life Patron

Samia Nkrumah with Sarfo Abebrese

Samia Nkrumah, the versatile politician and only daughter of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has joined forces with the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA) in its quest to achieve African unity through sports.

The former Member of Parliament and Chairperson of her father’s Convention People’s Party joins a team of Life Patrons of the African Union partner organisation, which is headed by former A.U. Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Kwesi Quartey.

Other notable Life Patrons of COSUA are, Dr. Kwame Amuah, a South African based academician who is a son-in-law of the late President, Nelson Mandela; Ambassador Hammond, Ghana’s Ambassador to China; and pan-African songstress, Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The founding president of COSUA, lawyer Sarfo Abebrese, expressed his organisation’s appreciation of Madam Samia Nkrumah’s acceptance of their appointment, saying:

“She is an epitome of her legendary father’s spirit fighting for the unification of the continent, and we at COSUA are proud to join forces with her in our bid to make Africa a united and prosperous continent for all.”

Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese hinted that COSUA plans to inaugurate the Council of Patrons at its delegates conference to take place in Accra in September, this year, to commemorate COSUA’s 15th anniversary and Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday.