Dede Is Footballer Of The Year

Ghana marksman Andre Ayew (Dede) has emerged as Footballer of the Year for 2021 by organisers of the Ghana Football Awards.

The Black Stars captain shrugged off stiff competition from his former Ghana U-20 teammate Gladson Awako and Ajax’s Kudus Mohammed to pick the flagship prize at Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.

Ayew emerged tops for leading Ghana to book qualification for next January’s Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon.

The former Swansea man succeeded in scoring two goals in four games.

At club level, he was phenomenal having hit the back of the net 17 times and four assists helped the Swans to reach the playoffs, but missed out on promotion to Brentford.

In other categories, Hearts of Oak SC left the Grand Arena with three awards – Home Based Player of the Year, Salifu Ibrahim; Coach of the Year, Samuel Boadu, and Club of the Year, while Hasaacas Ladies picked the Female Club of the Year prize.

Fatawu Issahaku won the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award to cap a brilliant year.

Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, emerged as Goalkeeper of the Year.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan picked the Player of the Decade award, having led the senior national soccer side over ten years.

Youth and Sports Minister Yussif Mustapha commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for reviving the sport as well as the organisers of the awards.

The full list of winners

Women’s Coach of the Year

(Mercy Tage-Quarcoo – Berry Ladies)

Men’s Coach of the Year

(Samuel Boadu – Accra Hearts of Oak)

Thumbs Up Award

(Dr. Dan Mckorley – McDan Foundation)

Living Legend Award

(Ibrahim Sunday)

Women’s Team of the Year

(Hasaacas Ladies)

Men’s Team of the Year

(Accra Hearts of Oak)

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

(Abdul Fatawu Isahaku)

Goalkeeper of the Year

(Danlad Ibrahim)

Home Based Player of the Year

(Ibrahim Salifu)

Player of the Decade

(Asamoah Gyan)

Footballer of the Year

(Andre Ayew)