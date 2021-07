There is a reported fire outbreak at the Makola market in Accra.

In videos circulating on social media, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are seen trying to bring the inferno under control.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQ8TD5Sp143/?utm_medium=share_sheet

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ8R7T-j4op/?utm_medium=share_sheet

By DGN Online