Samia Nkrumah Rejects Cheddar Running Mate Offer

In a surprising turn of events, Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah, has rejected an offer from Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, to be his running mate in the upcoming elections.

Cheddar, the leader of the New Force movement, had proposed the partnership, citing his admiration for the Nkrumaist tradition and his desire to continue the legacy of the first Ghanaian president.

However, Samia declined the offer, citing her own political aspirations to return to Parliament.

Samia, a former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), explained that she has invested significant time and resources into regaining the Jomoro constituency seat, which she once held but lost to Dorcas Affo-Toffey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a previous election.

“I believe Nkrumah’s tradition must be represented in Parliament in that decision-making body. Because as it is today, it is not with that clarity and conviction, so yes, I have invested too much, and I think I want to see that happen,” she said.

Samia’s decision to turn down Cheddar’s offer has raised eyebrows, with some questioning her commitment to the Nkrumaist tradition.

However, Samia clarified that she believes many Ghanaians, including Cheddar, have the right mindset to lead the country, but politics requires a strategic approach.

“Politics is a different thing. Vying for political power, I think you have to do it with a strategic aim,” she said.

With Ghana facing economic challenges, Samia believes that different forces must come together to address the pressing issues of the day, such as poverty, education, and housing.

For her, the best way to contribute to this effort is by securing a seat in Parliament and ensuring that the Nkrumaist tradition plays a role in shaping the future of Ghana.

Samia’s rejection of Cheddar’s offer has also sparked debate about the future of the Nkrumaist tradition and its relevance in modern Ghanaian politics.

BY Daniel Bampoe