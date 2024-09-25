Samini Headlines Adamfopa Talent Quest Finals On Oct. 26

Samini

The much-anticipated Adamfopa Talent Quest Show, a music reality contest, has announced celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste Samini, also known as the King of African Dancehall, as one of the headline acts for its grand finale slated for October 26, 2024.

The event will take place at the Paris Marriott Champs-Elysees Hotel in Paris, France, and is expected to attract key players in the Ghanaian and European music industries.

The event, created by Groupe Adamfopa Services Paris, operators of Adamfopa Media Paris, aims to discover and nurture the creative talents of young Africans born and raised in the diaspora.

It is a celebration of African music, dance, arts, and creative skills, focusing on reconnecting diaspora youth with their heritage.

The initiative seeks to highlight the talents of upcoming Ghanaian and African artists living in Europe and beyond.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamfopa Media Paris, Isaac Oppong Dwomoh, emphasised that the event is a unique platform to reconnect diaspora youth with their roots and promote African traditions on a global stage.

He mentioned that the event is expected to draw high-profile personalities, celebrities, entertainers, traditional rulers, and cultural exhibitors.

He revealed that in addition to the talent competition, the grand finale will feature the “Unveiling Ghana Experience Concert,” a musical showcase of authentic Ghanaian performances by top artistes.

Organised in collaboration with RAM Media Concepts (Ghana), the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show promises to be an unforgettable event.

Samini, the headline act and brand ambassador, is renowned for his electrifying live performances and captivating stage presence.

The iconic reggae dancehall artiste is expected to perform classic hits such as ‘Linda’, ‘Sweet Mistake’, ‘Obaa’, and ‘My Own’, taking the audience on a nostalgic musical journey.

RAM Media Concepts CEO, Augustine Mark, revealed that 26 contestants were initially selected through auditions held on September 7 and 14, 2024, in Sarcelles, Paris.

After rigorous evaluations of performances and poetry recitals, 8 finalists were chosen to compete for cash prizes, studio recording packages, all-expenses-paid trips to European destinations, and other exciting rewards.

Sources close to Samini’s camp have hinted that his performance will be especially thrilling, showcasing his talent for connecting with fans, particularly female audiences.

Samini, who has shared stages with international stars like Sean Paul, Akon, Shaggy, Damian Marley, and Jay-Z, continues to earn international acclaim.

With Samini leading the charge, the Adamfopa Talent Quest grand finale is shaping up to be an unmissable celebration of African talent and culture.

By George Clifford Owusu