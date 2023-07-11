Samini, Kofi Kinaata Thrill Fans

Samini and Kofi Kinaata

Celebrated Ghanaian artistes, Samini and Kofi Kinaata made headlines last Friday, when they delivered electrifying performances at the “Re-Ignition Concert”.

Thousands of music fans, who attended the concert held at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, witnessed live stage performances by dancehall act Samini and hiplife/highlife act Kofi Kinaata.

The two acts lit up the place with their stage presence, vocal prowess, and distinctive delivery.

Kofi Kinaata sang most of his hit songs live, showcasing his singing abilities and proving beyond a shadow of doubt that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Samini also delighted fans with some of his danceable popular tunes, such as ‘Gyae Shi’, ‘Samini’, and ‘Linda’.

He was at his finest as he enchanted music lovers with his stage presence, and maintained control over his followers, who roared in appreciation of his delivery method.

Samini, known in real life as Emmanuel Samini, used the event to officially announce his presence in the music scene after a three-year break.

He told Joy Prime‘s IB in an interview, “It felt great, it’s a good way to come back, it’s a good way to get started again.”

Although it wasn’t “a walk in the park,” the dancehall act also stressed that he did his best to “keep his fans at bay” while he was in school by releasing some new songs.

Samini, who enrolled in GIMPA to study business and was also the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), will be graduating on July 28, 2023.

The artiste says he is set for a new album.

By George Clifford Owusu