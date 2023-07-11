Gambo Drops ‘Cut Soap’

Gambo

Talented Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan, known in showbiz as Gambo, has released ‘Cut Soap’, his first song of 2023 since being signed to the management label of America-based Ghanaian-Liberian comedian, Michael Blackson.

The song is an Afrobeat banger featuring Nigerian singer, Goya Menor.

The official music video for ‘Cut Soap’ was premiered on WorldStar, the world’s number one hip-hop news outlet. Gambo is the first Ghanaian artiste to have a WorldStar premiere.

The music video for ‘Cut Soap’, which was shot in Washington DC, USA was directed by KM Productions and production credit for the potential hit single goes to BlackMob Studios.

‘Cut Soap’ is a popular street term in Nigeria mostly for hustlers looking for money or for a way out of poverty and looking up to those that have made it in life to show them the route to success as a form of motivation.

It is a dancing song curated with so much inspiration by touching every aspect of the African continent (having elements from West, East, South and Northern parts of Africa).

Gambo is an award-winning Ghanaian trap rapper who rose to fame in 2020 following the release of his debut single, ‘Kwacha’.

Since 2020, Gambo has been very consistent in releasing hit songs such as ‘Drip’, featuring Ayigbe Edem, ‘Settle’, featuring Kechi, among others.