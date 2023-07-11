Kofi Kakra Wins Young Tourism Icon Award

Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi displaying his award

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Kofi Atta KakraKusi,has been honoured with Young Tourism Icon of the Year award at the third edition of the Convergence of Young African Leaders/Awards (COYALA 2023).

The event, which took place on June 30, at the British Council Event Auditorium in Accra, witnessed young African businesses and political leaders representing their countries.

Twenty individuals from several countries across Africa, including Ghana, received awards of service to humanity in appreciation of their impact on society.

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi was among several others who received awards for projecting the rich Ghanaian and African culture, heritage and resources through tourism and the media landscape.

In his remarks after receiving the award, Mr. Kusi said, “l accept with humility, appreciation and pride this citation and award and dedicate to all who have contributed to my success.”

Mr. Kusi was appointed as the Board Secretary of the Ghana Tourism Authority from 2010-2014.

He was also appointed as the Special Assistant to the then Chief Executive of the Authority, Mr. Charles Osei Bonsu. He served on various Tourism Committees and won several awards.