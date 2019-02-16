Samini Rocks US With Album Relaunch

Samini

Samini has relaunched his latest album titled ‘Untamed’ at the Seattle Arts Centre, Washington in the United States of America (USA).

The event, which was put together by Samini’s management team, in collaboration One Vibe Africa, attracted hundreds of patrons.

The launch also witnessed live musical performance from Samini, who thrilled patrons with all songs on the new album.

The reggae album has 22 songs made up of tracks like ‘Reggae Nice’, ‘Natty ‘Dread’, ‘Old Man’s Radio’, ‘Mokpiera’, ‘Ethiopia’, ‘Reggae Dada’ and ‘Survival’.

‘Untamed’, which was first released and launched in Ghana in December last year, won the best reggae album of the year for the year 2018 at the 7th Reggaeville Year Book.

The dancehall artiste made history as the first African and the first African album to win the award.

Born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, he released his first studio album titled ‘Dankwasere’ in 2004.

He has performed on a number of international platforms alongside renowned international artistes such as Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Little, Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Damian Marley, Bennie Man, Jay-Z, Chaka Demus & Pliers, among others.

Samini, who has toured the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands, has also collaborated with Steel Pulse, Etana from Jamaica and a host of others.

Samini won three awards at the then 2007 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after releasing his second self-titled studio album, ‘Samini’.

In that same year, Samini won Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award, which made him the first Ghanaian musician to have won the award.

In February 2008, he also won the African artiste of the year award at The Headies.