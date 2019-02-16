Anokye Supremo To Be Buried On March 2

The late Anokye Supremo

The late Anokye Supremo, who died in India on Wednesday, January 30 after a battle with brain tumour, will be buried on Saturday, March 2.

Information available to BEATWAVES indicates that a final funeral rite will also be held at the Atomic Energy Park, near the Atomic Police Station in Accra.

There will also be a thanksgiving service at the In Him Is Life Church at Abeka Lapaz on Sunday, March 3, behind Abrantie Spot between 7:00am and 10:30 am.

The 33-year-old musician, born Emmanuel Baffoe Anokye, left behind a daughter, Linda Anokyewaa.

He died at the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Mukundapur in India, where he underwent surgery on a brain tumour a few weeks ago.

He suffered from a brain tumour which affected his eyesight, a condition which propelled him to seek for funds to aid him travel to India for the surgery.

He is known for songs such as ‘Befa Me’, ‘Efri Nea Efire’ and ‘Hye Wo Ho Den’, ‘Krom Aye De’, among others.