TESCON Embarks On Nationwide Tour





THE TERTIARY Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to embark on a nationwide tour.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Samuel Annobil Baidoo, TESCON national leadership announced that the tour will commence Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the Central Region.

The rest of the 16 regions of Ghana are to be toured subsequently.

“The National TESCON leadership is embarking on a Nationwide tour, starting tomorrow 16th February, 2019 from Central Region,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the tour is to enable TESCON members and executives interact with Students, NPP’s officials and Patrons.

It said this is aimed at mobilising the students front ahead of election 2020.

BY Melvin Tarlue