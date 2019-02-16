National French Spelling Bee Competition Kicks Off

THE FRENCH version of the annual National Spelling Bee Competition has kicked off in Accra.

DGN Online has gathered from the organizers of the competition that a total of 44 students are participating.

The competition is being held at the Merton International School today, Saturday February 16, 2019, in Accra.

Students from various schools including Delhi Public School International are participating in the competition.

Delhi Public School International has a total of 12 students in the competition.

The Spelling Bee is organized yearly by the Yong Educators Foundation (YEF), a nongovernmental organization that promotes education and literacy in Ghana.

The Spelling Bee targets students between ages 8 & 13, it teaches them how to use the English language effectively.

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, the English edition of the Spelling Bee Competition was held at the Accra Digital Center.

The 2019 edition which of was the 12th in the series of the English version, was won by a student of the Delhi Public School International, Kwabena Adu Darko-Asare. He is expected to represent Ghana and Africa at the Scripps International Spelling Bee in the US 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue