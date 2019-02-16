Konadu Rues Kotoko Lost Chances



Maxwell Konadu

A DEPUTY Coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu has bemoaned the way Kotoko wasted begging chances during their midweek game against Zesco United.

Kotoko eventually won the game 2-1 in Kumasi to boost their chances of making it through the group stage of the Africa Confederation Cup tournament.

Konadu, who was a striker during his playing days, said he was not happy about the way Kotoko squandered the begging chances that came their way.

According to him, Kotoko could have buried their Zambian opponents with an avalanche of goals, especially in the first half, but they blew all the chances away.

“Kotoko did not take their chances, especially in the first half when they possessed more but could not score the golden chances that came their way.

“If Kotoko had taken their chances, they could have walloped their opponents by not less than four goals in the first half alone,” Konadu stated on Nhyira FM.

The Ghana trainer also throws his support for Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba, who has been experiencing a goal drought since Kotoko started their Africa campaign.

“He did not score but he created the two goals that Kotoko scored and so he deserves praise. Kotoko should not kill his spirit at this trying moment,” he said.

