Samini, Shatta Wale Throw Jabs Over Properties

Samini and Shatta Wale

Samini and Shatta Wale traded words at each other on Twitter on Tuesday, in a new supremacy battle between the two acclaimed dancehall acts.

It could not be established what started the banter but many believe a tweet from Samini started it all.

In his tweet, Samini threw shots at someone he described as not smart enough to measure success by the size of his swimming pool.

He went on to poke fun at the person’s success story.

“The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool (laugh emoji). Living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “NAM1” and no one is my Don (sic),” he wrote.

But Shatta Wale replied him with a tweet saying he (Samini) was doing music about girls while he did songs about money.

He found the mention of NAM1 as insult and went on to set the record straight, revealing he owned properties long before he met NAM1.

“You do song about girls and I do song about money, nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 … I start buying houses before I met NAM1, you start buying credit as MTN sign you …That was your fucken property maaafaka (sic),” he also tweeted.

After the initial tweets, the two have been going back and forth throwing jabs at each other on the social media platform.

Samini went on to promise he would drop a song for Shatta Wale on Friday. It was not the first time the two engaged each other in banter.

