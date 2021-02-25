Joeboy Opens Up On Dating Sugar Mummy

Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joeboy, has confirmed dating a sugar mummy.

Speaking during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM about his love life, the singer revealed he is perfectly alright with being a sugar boy to the unnamed woman.

According to him, he prefers the relationship he has with his sugar mummy because it gives him the room to live his life anyhow he wants it.

“I’m currently single and not searching but I have a lot of female friends.

“There’s also someone that only calls me when she wants something from me but I am not complaining and I like it like that.

“But the sugar mama stuff I talked about in my song is a true life story. I’m still a sugar baby. I cannot say her name but I promise you, I am.

“I wasn’t the one that walked up to her though, she met me. I like what we share because it’s really really dope and we are super free. It’s also fun,” he said.