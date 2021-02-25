Rapper Turned CEO Of London’s Uncle John’s Bakery Dies In Accra

Samuel Harry Ato Mensah

Samuel Harry Ato Mensah, CEO of the legendary London-based Uncle John’s Bakery, has been buried in Ghana.

His funeral was held on Tuesday, February 23 in Accra, according to a report by Dntghana.com.

Ato Mensah lived in the United Kingdom and inherited a very popular bakery started by his father located in Tottenham, North London.

Under his leadership, he expanded their product range and introduced them into well-known supermarkets in the UK.

Samuel not only grew his father’s business to greater heights, he even extended his market to as far away as the United States, a trans-Atlantic feat not commonly achieved.

Before taking over the family business from his father, he was a rapper who went by the stage name of Xploder. He was an active and beloved member of the Ghanaian diaspora committee in England.

He returned to Ghana for a trip last December and succumbed to complications from the coronavirus. He passed away on January 27.