Samira Bawumia Gives Hope To Young Creatives

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia is providing an opportunity for young creatives and writers to not only share their art with the world but also impact the country’s economic growth with the launch of a literature prize programme.

This is an annual literary prize for the best short fiction, poetry and non-fiction prose by young Ghanaians living in Ghana dubbed ‘Samira Bawumia Literature Prize’.

It is primarily to champion the cause of developing and supporting home-bred writing talents through publishing opportunities, cash prizes, as well as publicity across print, radio and digital channels.

Samira Bawumia announced the programme on Monday.

“Are you a great storyteller? Here’s to supporting those of you who weave words into amazing stories. We believe strongly in the expression of self through writing,” she said.

The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize is open to Ghanaians living in Ghana between the ages of 15 and 25 to submit their works latest by May 8.

The winner is expected to take home GH¢5,000 cash prize, a laptop and a feature in the winners’ anthology and other souvenirs.

By Francis Addo