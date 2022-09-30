Samira Discusses Ghana’s History

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia held a discussion about Ghana’s history and unique heritage with Robin Roberts, host of the popular ABC’s Good Morning America, and Danai Gurira, celebrated American actress who played “Okoye” in the movie ‘Black Panther’, during her visit to that country.

It was a wonderful opportunity for the Second Lady to showcase what Ghana had for tourism in terms of her history. Ghana has a unique place in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, many slaves having been taken away to the Americas at the height of the slave trade.