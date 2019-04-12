Samira Visits Koforidua Hospital

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia

THE SECOND Lady Samira Bawumia,

has paid a working visit to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Mrs. Bawumia who doubles as founder of the Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Project (SEHP), interacted with staff and patients at the antenatal, female and maternity block during the visit.

She commended the Hospital Management and staff for their high level of professionalism.

Mrs. Bawumia stated that the objective of her project is to support antenatal and maternal health because the statistics in the country on maternal mortality was heartbreaking.

The Board Chairman of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye indicated that the SEHP was committed to improving the lives of women and children in the country.

According to him, Parliament has released money for the Eastern Regional Hospital, noting that very soon, the region would have an ultramodern Regional Hospital to deliver health services to the people.

The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, said the Regional Hospital was noted for standards and added that the hospital currently has a unit which produces oxygen.