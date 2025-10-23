Samira’s Reaction To Hopeson Commendable – Odi Ahenkan

Odi Ahenkan

Renowned radio presenter, Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, has applauded former Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia for her show of maturity and charisma during an encounter with Hopeson Adorye.

Samira Bawumia recently had a visibly awkward encounter with Hopeson Adorye at Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s 40-day observance ceremony.

When Hopeson approached her to exchange pleasantries, Samira gave him a stern look, seemed uninterested in conversing, and only asked about his well-being before moving on.

This encounter has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some supporting Samira’s actions and others interpreting her gesture as a snub.

Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, during his show on Peace FM dubbed Ekwanso Brebre, said Samira Bawumia’s gesture shows that she’s not a hypocrite.

“Bawumia’s wife Samira has done very well for ignoring Hopeson Adorye in a modest way. I commend her for not greeting Hopeson Adorye. In this world, you don’t smile with someone and later stab him or her on the back.

“You insulted her in the most painful way and you expect her to warm up to you, that’s hypocrisy, and she’s not one reason why she ignored his greetings. I love what she did to Hopeson, this shows she is not hypocrite,” Odi Ahenkan stated.

The tension stems from Hopeson Adorye’s departure from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his subsequent criticisms of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira. Hopeson has made several allegations against them and even threatened to expose their alleged secret dealings.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke