Sammy Binfoh Seeks Support For K T Hammond

A 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Adansi Asokwa, Sammy Binfoh Dakwa, has called on Ghanaians, particularly residents of Adansi Asokwa, to support the Member of Parliament for the area, Kobina Tahir Hammond, to succeed in his new role as Minister of Trade and Industry.

The Adansi Asokwa legislator was confirmed on Friday, March 24, 2023, by Parliament as the Minister of Trade and Industries, awaiting swearing-in by President Akufo-Addo.

He was confirmed together with five others who were appointed by the President to replace some ministers who resigned from the NPP government for various reasons, including on health grounds and to pursue presidential ambitions.

Others who were confirmed on Friday are Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr. Mohammed Anim Adam, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry, and Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Illustrious Son

Describing Mr. Hammond as the ‘illustrious son of Adansi Asokwa’, in a statement released over the weekend, Mr. Binfoh stated that “Mr. Hammond has over the years dedicated his life to the service and well-being of Ghana, having been in parliament for about 22 years and serving in various capacities in different sectors of the country, including as a Deputy Minister of Energy. I, therefore, have no shred of doubt that he will deliver in his new role.”

According to him, “The many people in Adansi-Asokwa, particularly the young ones, and my good self, will give him all the support he needs to deliver on his mandate, mindful of the fact that this administration and the current Parliament he serves in have barely two more years to deliver”.

Breaking The 8

He noted that the Adansi Asokwa MP is “coming in at a time the hardworking Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration is determined to increase Ghana’s export and decrease our imports.”

“With his experience, we, his constituents, believe the President could not have had a better choice to help achieve this objective than Mr. Hammond.

“Knowing that his achievement within the short period that he would serve in office will go a long way to brighten the NPP’s chances of ‘Breaking the 8’, we wish him the best of luck in his new role,” he said.

Mr Binfoh also used the opportunity to congratulate all other Ministers who were confirmed by Parliament on the same night.

-BY Daniel Bampoe