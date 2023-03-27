Clement Apaak Takes On NDC Traitor MPs

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has rained curses on colleagues in the Minority who voted for the ministerial approval.

According to him, those colleagues he described as traitors will pay dearly for approving the ministers and the Supreme Court Justices.

He prayed that the traitors are found and publicly shamed and if not found the person’s conscience should hunt him or her forever.

“I pray you are found out and publicly shamed, but even if you are not found out, your conscience will forever haunt you.

“The pain and agony your treachery has caused millions of party supporters and Ghanaians is upon your head,” Dr. Apaak posted these on his social media page.

He added “You will pay for the tears and sorrow of all those you have betrayed. You will pay for the insults, name calling and false accusations your treachery has brought upon innocent colleagues.

“May you never find peace until you confess, repent and ask for forgiveness.”

On Friday, March 24, Parliament approved all the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after voting.

The Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin after the ballot on Friday March 24 said “Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes has ended. The register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise. The results of the voting are as follows; Honorable KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 No, rejected 1, Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 No, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 No, 3 abstention. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 No, rejected 1, abstention 2. Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 No, abstention 3 and Stephen Amoah 146 yes, 123 no, 3 absention.”

“The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister in accordance with 79(1) of the constitution.”

Parliament also approved the nominations of Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Justice Kingsley Koomson, had 139 “Yes” votes while 133 voted “No”. Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu also had 138 “Yes” votes and 134 “No” votes.

By Vincent Kubi