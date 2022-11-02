header ad banner
Sammy Gyamfi Dumps Pablo For Brogya Gyamfi

November 2, 2022

Brogya Gyamfi

Tension is brewing in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as some current national officers have vowed to ensure that their colleagues do not get re-elected in their December 17, 2022 elections.

Latest to join the fray in the wake of the Nketiah-Ampofo fight is Sammy Gyamfi, who has taken to his social media page to campaign against the incumbent National Youth Organizer, George Opare-Addo Popularly called Pablo who is seeking re-election.

In a sarcastic post on his Facebook wall on Wednesday, the National Communications Officer of the NDC described his name-sake, Brogya Gyamfi popularly called Armani as “strategic, inspiring, COURAGEOUS, a unifier and a team player.”

Sending a note of no confidence in the incumbent, Pablo, who has in recent times come under intense pressure from the John Mahama bloc in the NDC.

“He is Brogya Gyamfi – the Youth Leader, NDC needs”, the statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe

