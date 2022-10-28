Samsung Introduces Freestyle Projector

The Freestyle projector

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS has introduced Freestyle, a smart portable projector which offers ground-breaking technology and flexibility, to deliver optimal viewing and entertainment for customers looking to bring video and audio content wherever they go.

The Freestyle makes streaming easier than ever, no matter the space.

According to the company, patrons can enjoy watching content on a large screen up to 100 inches (requires a separate screen) anytime, anywhere while for sports fans, a large screen is a must.

It also said “With the Freestyle, you can still experience the game-day atmosphere by simply inviting friends over and cheering for your favourite team while enjoying the Freestyle’s large screen and high-quality sound as if you were at the match. With the Freestyle, users can create their own space for watching content anywhere, whether indoors or outdoors.”

“What if you’re watching your favourite movie at home, and you suddenly need to leave your house? As long as you take the Freestyle with you, you can resume your movie from where you left off at your new location whether it’s your friend’s place, a hotel abroad, or even outdoors.”

Samsung also said patrons could stream a movie with their family in the living room, and then take the Freestyle with them when they want to watch something in their bedroom.

Designed for portability, the Freestyle automatically adjusts the level, focus and keystone as soon as they touch the power button for a quick and hassle-free setup.

The Freestyle also freely rotates up to 180 degrees, allowing you to find the perfect position without moving the projector.

“Easily change the angle to display content anywhere in your home whether it’s on the wall, the ceiling, the floor, or the table. You can also power on and off the device using only your voice, so it’s perfect for when you’re ready to fall asleep.

“When it’s not being used as a projector, the Freestyle has an ambient mode that allows you to customize your space with mood lighting effects. With high-quality 360-degree sound and Bluetooth connectivity, the Freestyle is a great choice to play music at your next party. The Freestyle also offers a variety of colours that gives users the freedom to express their unique style down to the smallest detail., Samsung added.

It comes in a range of colour options such as Blossom Pink, Forest Green, Coyote Beige.

A business desk report