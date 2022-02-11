Samsung Outdoors New Galaxy S22, S22+

SAMSUNG HAS unveiled Galaxy S22 and S22+, two flagship devices that power creativity and self-expression.

Built with a bold design and sustainable materials, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to be both beautiful and environmentally responsible.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ introduce dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic.

Commenting on the new devices, TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business, noted “Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about.”

“That’s why we focused on designing our latest S Series devices with ground-breaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet,” he said.

He added that Galaxy S22 and S22+ were designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 Series’ revolutionary new Nightography features – like the 23% larger sensor and Adaptive Pixel technology – your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make your content pop even in the dark. Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get the highest-quality shots.

Compared to Galaxy S21 and S21+.