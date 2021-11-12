Samsung Resumes Black Friday Deals

Lucas Lee

Samsung’s latest home appliances, mobile phones, TVs, and sound devices are on the top of many Ghanaians wish-list as they enter the festive gift-giving season.

This is why this year’s Black Friday specials from Africa’s #1 electrical brand are destined to make many people very happy.

Lucas Lee, MD of Samsung Ghana, commenting on the deals, stated that there were many reasons why people would want to be first in line to take full advantage of the Black Friday period from 15th November to 28th November, this year.

According to him, “The excitement will be amplified even more as Samsung customers discover the fantastic discounts on many popular smartphones, TVs, fridges, washing machines, and more.”

“Bargain hunters can also benefit by being up to date with what Samsung Ghana has on offer this Black Friday. See promotions deals below at low prices. With amazing deals from one of the Top Five brands in the world, Samsung Ghana is turning Black Friday into a November to remember,” he assured.