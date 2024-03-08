Samuel Owusu Cautions Young Musicians

Samuel Owusu

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician and songwriter, Samuel Owusu, has cautioned young people who wish to pursue music as a career to find a side occupation to supplement their pursuits.

With his many years of expertise, the ‘Abusua Kyiri Ka’ hitmaker, who released his first album in 1992, mentioned that it is bad for musicians to rely on music to survive.

“I’ll tell any young person who wants to pursue music to do so, but they shouldn’t depend on it entirely,” he said to Amansan Krakye of Property FM.

“Apart from music I have other businesses, so whenever someone comes to me that they want to do music, the first question I ask is, are you educated and what’s your level of education?” he disclosed.

Samuel Owusu joined the music industry in the 1990’s with his album ‘Veranda’ which include songs like ‘Fayeme Ne’.

His second album titled ‘Mo Bekae Me’ has been equipped with songs like ‘Asem Beba Dabi’, ‘Kokosakyi’, and ‘Yenka Wo Ntie No’.