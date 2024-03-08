Stars Thrill Fans @ ‘Power Up Your Life’ Festival

A scene from the event

Music streaming and download platform, Boomplay and itel last Saturday hosted the music jam dubbed ‘Power Up Your Life’ Campus Festival held at Accra Technical University (ATU) and Accra City Campus of the University of Ghana to entertain music fans.

The goal of the exciting music festival and product activation was to provide university campuses with an immersive, enjoyable experience of music and technology.

Thousands of music enthusiasts from all walks of life, including students from some of the nation’s post-secondary institutions attended the event.

The ATU event featured a number of notable performers, including Wendy Shay, Fameye, Amerado, Yaw Tog, Pappy Kojo, and many more.

The event provided students on both campuses with engaging games, social trends, music from popular Boomplay playlists, photo opportunities, interactive product demos, and giveaways. A concert on each campus culminated the entire programme.

Music fans were treated to a range of musical and dance performances prior to the main artistes performing, including Olivetheboy, Romeo Swag, Maya Blu, DSL, Kofi Bruce, Crispen, Yaw Darling, Lali x Lola, and Dynasty Dance Troupe.

Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, General Manager of Boomplay Ghana, commented on the partnership with itel and the success of the ‘Power Up Your Life’ Festival, saying, “We are delighted to partner with itel to bring the best technology and music experience to the student community here at UG Accra City Campus and Accra Technical University.”

The cooperation and festival have excited Michael Tuekpe, Marketing Manager at itel Ghana, who said, “This collaboration with Boomplay aligns with our commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with entertainment.

“We planned to provide students and the public with an immersive experience, showcasing our latest itel devices and Boomplay’s extensive music offerings. I believe we have delivered an unforgettable experience of technology and music with the Power Up Your life campus activation and music festival.”