Expect Something Big– KK Fosu

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, known on the music stage as KK Fosu, has informed his fan base to anticipate even greater things from him because he is at the forefront of some very intriguing musical trends.

Speaking with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel 102.9 FM‘s Y’adwuma Nie midmorning programme, KK Fosu, who has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over 25 years, expressed his passion for Ghanaian music and gave an optimistic outlook for the future.

“I released ‘Back to Sender’ in early February and ‘That Girl’ on February 14. This year and beyond will see the release of new albums. I’m branding myself too. This year will see a lot of changes at KK Fosu—we’re truly different,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding his temperament, KK Fosu said, “I don’t have anger issues…compared to others, I’m a nice person.”

“I always want to fight for others when I see them being cheated on because I have a good and pure heart and a positive mindset,” he stated.

KK Fosu has over six albums to his credit with many hit singles including ‘Sudwe’, ‘Anadwo Yede’, ‘6 O’clock’, ‘Akonoba’, ‘Toffee’ and ‘Am Back’.

He is a versatile singer and songwriter who came onto the music scene over two decades ago and has so far worked with stars like Samini, Papa Shot, Mr Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone and a host of others.