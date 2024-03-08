Minister Touts Govt Achievements In WR

The Regional Minister inspecting the parade

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has indicated that the current government’s commitment to infrastructure projects, economic empowerment, and the people’s welfare in the region is unwavering.

Updating the residents on the state of ongoing government’s projects and programmes in the Western Region during the 67th Regional Independence Day parade on Wednesday, the minister said since 2017, the government has expanded educational facilities in the region.

He said the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy has increased SHS enrolment from 57,596 in 2017 to a cumulative enrolment figure of 467,905 in 2023.

The Western Regional Independence parade, which was held at Gyandu Park, in Sekondi, comprised nine contingents from the Ghana Army, the Navy, Airforce, Police, Prisons, Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority (Cus­toms Division), Ghana Immigration Service and Metro Guards as well as school children of selected public and private basic schools.

It was on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”.

1D1F

The minister said the region made significant strides in achieving more in connection with the flagship project, 1-District-1-Factory (1D1F).

He revealed that currently, six companies are all in full operation, giving employment to the teeming youth.

He mentioned them as KEDA Ceramics Company in Shama, NARUBIZ Company that processes natural rubber to technical rubber in Dompim, GREL Company which also processes rubber in Agona-Nkwanta and GKV Investment, which processes coconut into coconut oil at Eshiem.

The rest include Amenfi Farms Limited, which produces starch from cassava and Fatala Ghana Limited, manufacturers of mosquito coils, sprays and detergents.

With transportation infrastructure, the minister revealed that government has invested in a number of development projects including the Takoradi Habour expansion project and the Western Railway Line Rehabilitation.

He assured that the Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project and others that seemed abandoned, will be completed in due course.

“In the same vein, we are in contact with the Ministry of Roads and Highways to consider the completion of some priority roads in the region including the Takoradi (PTC) Interchange and the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta dual carriage,” he stated.

He also mentioned the Apowa-Mpohor; Bawdie-Asankragwa; Bogoso-Prestea; Gwira; Samenyi-Half-Assini; Shama Junction to Shama; Shama Junction to Aboadze; Asankragwa to Sefwi Bekwai; Asankragwa to Sameraboi and Watrem to Adjakamanso roads.

He pointed out that the country’s democracy promotes inclusivity, allowing diverse voices to be heard and considered in the decision-making process.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi