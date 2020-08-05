Sancho Nears Man U Switch

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed terms on a five-year deal worth £340,000-a-week with Manchester United.

The Borussia Dortmund star is on the verge of joining United with the two clubs in advanced talks over a deal that could reach an eventual £108million.

According to BILD, Sancho has now put pen to paper on personal terms and all that needs to be determined before the deal can go through is the structure of the transfer.

But when asked on Tuesday about United’s move for Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kept his cards close to his chest, “This transfer window is a long one. Every transfer takes its course. It is what it is, so if there is any news we will update you.”

Dortmund are refusing to budge from their £108m valuation of winger Sancho, which would see them make a staggering profit having signed him for just £8m from United’s arch-rivals Manchester City in 2017.

The German side were hoping for at least half of that up front, with talks also focused on how the rest of the deal is structured, in terms of guaranteed money, add ons and instalment size and dates, beyond the initial fee.

Negotiations are still ongoing but are expected to be finished within the next week.

A fee of £108m would see the 20-year-old become the most expensive player bought by an English club, topping the £89m United paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.