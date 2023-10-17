Sandra Ababio Denies Marriage Rumours

Actress, Sandra Ababio, has denied speculations that she recently tied a nuptial knot with a certain Kwame Baffour.

A video in circulation suggested that the actress and the gentleman got married at a ceremony.

But in a press statement, she said they didn’t get married.

According to her, the video was from a project they shot recently.

“Our attention has been drawn to a circulating video where Miss Sandra Ababio and a gentleman by the name of Baffour are seen in an engagement setting that most people perceived to be a marriage ceremony.

“The team would like to tell the general public that these rumors are untrue and must be disregarded. The gentleman in question and Miss Sandra Ababio are not in any relationship of that sort.

“Those pictures and videos were from a project done recently. We, however, would make it known the right way if Miss Ababio finds her better half and decides to tie the knot,” the statement.