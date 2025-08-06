Sanitation Day Observed To Mark National Youth Month

Osman Ayariga and Opare-Addo at the clean-up exercise

ALL 261 districts in the country on Saturday, August 2, observed the nationwide Sanitation Day to commemorate the National Youth Festival Celebration, which began on August 1 under the theme, “Ignite Potential Inspiring Change”.

At the Ledzokuku Municipality, volunteers for the clean-up exercise swept the roadside areas, weeded the bushes in between the roads, and desilted choked gutters to make way for the free-flow of waste water to prevent spillage and flooding.

Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare-Addo, following his assumption of office, has prioritised youth involvement in sanitation exercises, thereby necessitating its inclusion in the month-long festival to create awareness.

He emphasised that community-led sanitation initiatives foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among the youth, which helps reduce pollution, protect water sources, and preserve natural habitats.

“Regular clean-up exercises can help reduce waste disposal costs and improve waste management infrastructure, as clean environments contribute to a better quality of life, enhancing the well-being of citizens. These benefits can have a positive impact on the country’s overall development and well-being,” he mentioned.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, emphasised the importance of communal sanitation and encouraged young people to take ownership of their environment, stressing that it is their responsibility to keep their surroundings clean, regardless of the presence of waste management companies like Zoomlion.

The NYA CEO added that the authority has a packed schedule for the month, with upcoming events including a religious engagement with the Christian Fellowship at the Empowerment Chapel, a youth conference in Kumasi, a nationwide walk against substance abuse on August 29, and a street carnival on August 30.

The National Youth Festival is an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and the National Youth Authority.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke