Fiifi Boafo Calls For Holistic Education

Fiifi Boafo

Fiifi Boafo, a former Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has stressed the need for holistic education of Ghanaian children.

He said the education of the Ghanaian child should not only focus on the passing of examinations, but one that awakens curiosity, foster resilience, and promote values that bind the people as a society.

He also called for an investment in educational institutions to help create an ecosystem that nurtures talent and encourages young minds to dream big.

This, he said, would also create opportunities for children to explore, particularly in co-curricular and practical activities.

Fiifi Boafo said this at the fifth graduation and prize giving day of Starhill International School in Tarkwa, Western Region.

Mr. Boafo, a resident of Tarkwa, noted that the area could boast of vibrant businesses and substantial purchasing power, making it an ideal place for cultivating a future generation poised for success.

He stated that children deserve spaces where they can learn not only academics but also essential life skills, empathy for one another, and the importance of giving back to the community.

“They must be able to grasp the significance of being responsible citizens, and schools like Starhill International, are key in providing such education,” he pointed out.

According to him, for the past five years, he has witnessed the school’s dedication to excellence, including its academic achievements, the all-around development of each child, and the encouragement of creativity and critical thinking among the students.

“These attributes are invaluable in equipping the children for the realities of the world they will traverse,” he added.

Mr. Boafo also encouraged the administration, teachers, and parents of Starhill to continue striving for excellence. He indicated that, their unwavering commitment to the development of the children will address the challenges of tomorrow.

The Director of the School, Nana Kwame Yeboah, called for the support of stakeholders in making Starhill the very best in Takrwa and the country as a whole.

Mr. Yeboah indicated that, he will continue to strive to help the school achieve its set objectives, as he has demonstrated over the past years.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi