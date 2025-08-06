NBA To Return To UK With London, Manchester Games

THE NBA is set to return to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2019, with regular-season games scheduled for London in 2026 and Manchester in 2027.

London’s O2 Arena will host a clash between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, January 18, 2026, marking the first NBA game in the UK since the Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks in 2019. From 2011 to 2019, London regularly hosted NBA fixtures.

Manchester will make history in 2027, hosting its first regular-season NBA game at Co-op Live. The teams for this matchup will be announced before the season begins.

The city last welcomed an NBA pre-season game in 2013 when the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the AO Arena.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the return underscores the capital’s global sporting reputation.

“London is now the undisputed sporting capital of the world and the NBA coming to The O2 in January 2026 will further cement our global status.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, described the announcement as an “exciting opportunity,” while Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig highlighted the city’s growing status as a hub for major events.

The NBA plans to host two European games each year between 2026 and 2028. Berlin will stage the second game in 2026, Paris in 2027, and both cities will share hosting duties in 2028.

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off on October 21, 2025.