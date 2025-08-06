Padiki Defends Portrait For Daddy Lumba

Padiki drawing Daddy Lumba

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of Padi Art Gallery, Sharon Dede Padiki, has lamented over the backlash received from social media following her art painting of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba during his candlelight vigil held last Saturday at the Independence Square in Accra.

Dede Padiki, during the candlelight vigil, took to the stage to draw the legendary Daddy Lumba as thousands mourned the demise of the musician.

After the art drawing, Dede Padiki presented it as a token of gratitude to the family of the late musician for his dedication to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Pictures of the art painting shared on social media have generated mixed reactions, with some condemning her work of art.

In a Facebook post by TV3 captioned “Sharon Dede Padi, a Ghanaian visual artist, who recently attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon, painted an artwork in celebration of the late Daddy Lumba at the candlelight vigil held at the Independence Square.”

The post, which has generated 4.5k reactions and over a thousand comments, has gone viral.

Samuel Boye wrote, “Daddy Lumba would have sued her for image damage.”

Albert Amankwah wrote, “Masa, masa, forget artwork aarrh!! What is this? We are mourning our Legend, you are here with this picture looking like Daddy Linda to say we don’t know artwork.”

Esther Carlotta Adamfo also wrote, “The way this lady angered me yesterday errr… ahhhh immediately she started, I said she’s doing nonsense. Then mid-way, I almost swallowed my words. Final results came, and I was like ‘s3 mi kaay3’.”

Mark Knii Amun Nortey also wrote, “Whomever her target audience was, I can bet I’m not part. Let’s say my sense of art is poor because wei de3… unless you add a title, there’s no way I can ever make Daddy Lumba out from this.”

In an interview on 3FM, Sharon Dede Padiki responded to critics, saying, “If you want to insult me, feel free. There’s no problem. Like I told you, we don’t teach art, and you can’t stop somebody from doing something they want to do. So, once they feel like doing it, let them feel free. Those who have understood it can put it out there for others to know that it was an intentional art that I did. It wasn’t a mistake, and I knew whatever I was doing. I haven’t regretted doing it because it has served its purpose. Everybody should be themselves in life. Don’t let people push you around in life; don’t let people show you what to do.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke